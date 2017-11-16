OK SIS!: Kim Kardashian Grosses $10 Mil In One Day After Perfume Launch

Kim Kardashian made $10 million in just ONE DAY of selling perfume worldwide … and incredibly not even a single customer got a whiff yet.

Kim’s fragrance hit the online world Wednesday morning. Customers got to choose between 3 fragrances — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus. Only 300,000 bottles were produced and they’re expected to completely sell out by Thursday night.

She used healing crystals to calm her nerves after the Paris robbery last year, and the crystal is now the cornerstone of her perfume line. READ MORE

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: