Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose

🐣👅fucc it A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:39am PST

The drug obsessed subculture of hip hop has claimed yet another young life.

21-Year old rapper Lil Peep died on Thursday of a drug overdose in hometown of New York. The former Youtube star was known for his emotional tracks with heavy themes such as depression and drug use — and ironically, that’s exactly what took his life.

In a video posted online hours before his death, Peep said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”. Celebs who knew and loved the star flocked to social media to express their disbelief.

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying about the shocking death.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: