Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose

radionowindy Staff
The drug obsessed subculture of hip hop has claimed yet another young life.

21-Year old rapper Lil Peep died on Thursday of a drug overdose in hometown of New York. The former Youtube star was known for his emotional tracks with heavy themes such as depression and drug use — and ironically, that’s exactly what took his life.

 

 

In a video posted online hours before his death, Peep said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”. Celebs who knew and loved the star flocked to social media to express their disbelief.

Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying about the shocking death.

