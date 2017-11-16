The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Fergie Is In So Much Debt, She Says She May Have To Start Selling Her Stuff

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Fergie’s “Double Dutchess” era cost a pretty penny. The pop star put forth videos for every track off her new album, and they’re stunning, but the cohesive collection came at a high price. In a new radio interview, Fergie was asked whether she has any debts, and surprisingly her answer was yes. She said: “I am still paying for all the videos that I did for the album so I think I might be about to go on credit,” she admitted. “I have things that I could sell. It’s fine. It’s cool. You know what? It’s all good?” That doesn’t sound very reassuring.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 22 hours ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 6 days ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 weeks ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 1 month ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 1 month ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 1 month ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 5 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 7 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Playlist