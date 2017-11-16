Fergie Is In So Much Debt, She Says She May Have To Start Selling Her Stuff

Fergie’s “Double Dutchess” era cost a pretty penny. The pop star put forth videos for every track off her new album, and they’re stunning, but the cohesive collection came at a high price. In a new radio interview, Fergie was asked whether she has any debts, and surprisingly her answer was yes. She said: “I am still paying for all the videos that I did for the album so I think I might be about to go on credit,” she admitted. “I have things that I could sell. It’s fine. It’s cool. You know what? It’s all good?” That doesn’t sound very reassuring.

