Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is Headed For The Big Screen

Nickelodeon brought major scares with their show Are You Afraid of the Dark? back in the 90s. Well now, the cult favorite is getting a movie makeover.

'Are You Afraid of the Dark' movie in the works with 'It' screenwriter https://t.co/BYwrDw3pw9 pic.twitter.com/0q7gYMa5M9 — Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2017

The show revolved around a group of kids called the Midnight Society, who regularly met up in the woods to tell scary stories (kids had guts back in the 90s). The movie adaption will be written and produced by Gary Dauberman, who wrote Annabelle and co-wrote the very successful It.

Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures, will produce the film, although there is no set release date yet. You can watch clips from the show below.

The ‘It’ screenwriter is turning ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Into a feature-length movie pic.twitter.com/TqfrbUwCUT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 14, 2017

