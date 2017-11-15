Music NOW
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months Of Music For Only $0.99

Gather your pennies.

radionowindy Staff
happy girl

Source: anandaBGD / Getty

Amazon Music Unlimited is trying to get ahead of the competition with a new dirt-cheap deal.

The site is offering three months of ad-free, unlimited skip tunes music service for $0.99. According to the Terms and Conditions on the site, the offer will be from November 13, 2017 to December 23, 2017 and it’s for new Amazon Music Unlimited users only.

Considering many folks are still hooked on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, this is not a bad deal at all. Without the promotion, Amazon Music Unlimited is still cheaper than its competitors with a regular $7.99/month subscription, whereas the other music sites are mostly $9.99/month.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get millions of new releases and throwbacks from various artists for little less than a dollar.

If you’re sold on Amazon’s new deal, you can sign up here.

 

