Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman [VIDEO]

The spitter stopped in the middle of a whole show.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Auckland

Source: Dave Simpson / Getty

Drake made time at his show recently to call out sexual harassment on one of his audience members.

The rapper was performing at a nightclub in Sydney, Australia when he apparently noticed one of his fans groping a woman inappropriately.

The More Life spitter stopped in the middle of performing “Know Yourself” and called out the alleged groper. “If you don’t stop touching girls,” Drake said, “I’m gon’ come out there and fuck you up.”

After the message was sent, Drake went right into performing “Jumpman.” You can watch a clip of the incident below.

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 22 hours ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 6 days ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 weeks ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 1 month ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 1 month ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 1 month ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 5 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 7 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Playlist