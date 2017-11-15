Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner Throws Her Own Baby Shower One Day After Kim Kardashian’s?

radionowindy Staff
Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

PEOPLE reports:

“On Sunday, 20-year-old Kylie, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Travis Scott  threw her own baby shower at her Hidden Hills home.

According to People magazine, the theme of Kylie’s shower was “pajama party,” similar to the one Kim threw in 2015 when she was expecting her second child, son Saint.

“It was a last-minute baby shower.”

“Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends,” according to the source.

