Chris Martin of Coldplay has filmed a guest starring role for “Modern Family”s’ Nov. 29 episode, dubbed “Brushes With Celebrity.” And while he will be playing himself, sources close to the show stress that it’s not just a cameo. He’s getting a beefy role. Martin’s scenes in the episode will be with Phil. And the narrative is a flashback, in which Phil recounts an awkward “health issue” while trying to sell Martin a house.

