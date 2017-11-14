The FBI Is Investigating The Judge Who Sent Meek Mill To Jail

The Joe and Alex Show
Meek Mill might have caught a huge break in his probation case and subsequent prison sentence fight because the FBI is reportedly questioning the judge who threw him back in jail. Judge Genece Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for possible relationships she might have in Philly, including to a local music mogul she allegedly asked Meek to sign with, as well as a possible “extortionate demand.” Meek’s lawyer says Judge Brinkley also once asked Meek to do a remix to a Boyz II Men song and to give her a shout-out on it, and that her harsh sentence was a result of him shooting her down.

