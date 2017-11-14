Corey Feldman Identified His Second Accuser!

Earlier this month, actor Corey Feldman identified actor Jon Grissom as one of the men who allegedly molested him in the 1980s. Monday, on ‘Dr. Oz’s talk show, Feldman confirmed the name of another alleged abuser: Alphy Hoffman allegedly sexually abused him when he was a minor. Alphy Hoffman, whose real name is Alphy Rivas ran Alpha’s Soda Pop Club from 1986-1989, the one and only disco designed for kids “in the industry.” With a clientele aged 16 and under, the club guaranteed a dance floor full of the hottest teen stars as well as all the free soda you could drink. It was the ultimate teenage wonderland. According to former DJs who played sets at the events, the gigs were “never that organized or supervised. It was a teen free-for-all”.

