Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever [VIDEO]

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

In perhaps one of the most awkward interviews we’ve ever posted, Xilla Valentine sits down with Jason Mamoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller to discuss the Justice League. First Xilla accidentally spoils the results of the Wilder v Stiverne 2 fight that took place the night before the interview. Next Xilla misremembers what Ezra had on the first time they sat down for an interview and finally Jason answers Kodak Black’s question if you don’t believe in Jesus, why you got a Jesus piece. It’s a hilarious interview, we hope you enjoy.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 hours ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 1 week ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 1 week ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 4 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 7 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 9 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
Playlist