WATCH: Eliott King’s “Jingle Bells” Remix

If you’re a local artist….singer,musician, rapper etc…you can be the Joe and Alex “Tree Star” and perform live at The Shops of Perry Crossing Tree Lighting Saturday November 18th. Just do like I did and upload a video of you singing “Jingle Bells” and use #JoeAndAlex to enter the contest. If Joe & Alex pick you, you will get to perform on stage and win $150 to Bru Burger, AMC Theaters, and H&M! If you need to get inspired take a look at my submission with my Jingle Bells rendition.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: