Buster's Dog House: Help Cheech Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Cheech find a brand new home!

Cheech can be adopted right now for a fee at the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

Meet Cheech From The Humane Society of Indianapolis! [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

