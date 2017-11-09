Buster’s Dog House: Help Cheech Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Cheech find a brand new home!
Cheech can be adopted right now for a fee at the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Meet Cheech From The Humane Society of Indianapolis! [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
Meet Cheech From The Humane Society of Indianapolis! [PHOTOS]
1. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 1 of 12
2. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 2 of 12
3. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 3 of 12
4. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 4 of 12
5. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 5 of 12
6. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 6 of 12
7. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 7 of 12
8. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 8 of 12
9. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 9 of 12
10. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 10 of 12
11. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 11 of 12
12. Buster's Dog House - CheechSource:Radio Now Indy 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours