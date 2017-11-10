Remembering Brittany Murphy On Her Birthday: 9 Of Her Best Movies
Remembering Brittany Murphy On Her Birthday: 9 Of Her Best Movies
1. CluelessSource:Giphy.com 1 of 9
2. 8 MileSource:Giphy.com 2 of 9
3. Uptown GirlsSource:Giphy.com 3 of 9
4. Just MarriedSource:Giphy.com 4 of 9
5. Happy FeetSource:Giphy.com 5 of 9
6. Sin CitySource:Giphy.com 6 of 9
7. Girl, InterruptedSource:Giphy.com 7 of 9
8. Riding in Cars with BoysSource:Giphy.com 8 of 9
9. Little Black BookSource:Giphy.com 9 of 9
It was in 2009 that we lost actress Brittany Murphy to pneumonia at the age of 32.
Today would have been Murphy’s 40th birthday, so here’s a look back at some of Brittany Murphy’s most memorable movie moments from her too-short career. Check out the gallery above!
