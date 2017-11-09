Allegedly Women Are Trapped In A Hollywood SLAVE CULT!?

The former publicist for “self-help group” NXIVM says there are 70 to 80 women who are trapped in a slave cult in Hollywood and are blackmailed, branded and beaten with paddles. Members are brainwashed into giving collateral to be used against them if they ever try to leave, including nude photos, financial information and confessions to crimes. Sources say former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack is second in command of the cult. “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg has met with prosecutors in New York to present evidence against the group’s leader because she says her daughter is one of the trapped women.

