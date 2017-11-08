The Joe and Alex Show
“Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick Accused Of Rape

“Gossip Girl” star, Ed Westwick, has denied an allegation that he raped actress Kristina Cohen. The actress had posted the accusation on Facebook Monday, saying the 30-year-old actor sexually assaulted her at his apartment three years ago. She claims that Westwick raped her during her brief relationship with an unnamed producer. Westwick responded by tweeting yesterday, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” Cohen has now filed a police report in Los Angeles, and the LAPD is opening up an investigation into her claims.

Playlist