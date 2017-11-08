Taylor Swift Swift Has A Song On Her Album All About S-E-X!

Taylor Swift’s new album, “Reputation” won’t likely be available on any major streaming services when it’s released on Friday. Taylor Swift released the official track list for her new album “Reputation,” that will be out Friday, on social media last night. Her announcement came shortly after identical photos of the album and the backside of its cover art surfaced online. She didn’t comment on the leak, just simply captioned the photo with “3 days until #reputation.” There are 15 songs on her album and on “End Game,” Ed Sheehan and Future are featured artists. The song “Dress” is supposedly her sexiest song she’s ever made and during her secret sessions with fans her mom left the room when she played it and her dad covered his ears!

