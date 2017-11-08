National
LOL: New York Woman Goes Viral With Her Impromptu Performance At Sam’s Club [VIDEO]

Grocery store karaoke may be the new wave.

Sam's Clubs To Cut 10 Percent Of Workforce

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Sometimes you just have a song in your heart that you need to let go of, no matter where you are.

32-year-old Christina Kokonis-Viggers had no shame in her game when she decided to share the song in her heart with all of Sam’s Club in Hudson Valley, New York. After wooing the store with her singing, Christina got a great applause and has even received calls from talent recruiters and the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”

 

 

Check out Viggers’ amazing in-store karaoke performance of “Maybe This Time” from the musical “Cabaret” in the video above.

