A Blog Writer Is Getting Sued For Saying Taylor Swift Is A White Supremacist

yoalexrapz
Taylor Swift allegedly threatened to sue a blog that compared her to Hitler and drew connections between her music and the alt-right. Culture and politics blog PopFront published a blog post dissected the lyrics of Swift’s recent single “Look What You Made Me Do” and its music video, suggesting that they were “a defense of white privilege and white anger”. The editor wrote, “Taylor’s lyrics in ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ seem to play to the same subtle, quiet white support of a racial hierarchy. Many on the alt-right see the song as part of a ‘re-awakening’, in line with Trump’s rise. At one point in the accompanying music video, Taylor lords over an army of models from a podium, akin to what Hitler had in Nazis Germany. The similarities are uncanny and unsettling.” Following the blog post, the editor says she received a letter from Swift’s legal team, demanding that PopFront “immediately issue a retraction of a false and defamatory story about Ms. Swift, as well as remove the story from all sources and cease and desist from publishing or disseminating it.” Taylor’s legal team goes on to say that PopFront is “substantially liable to Ms Swift for defamation”. The Northern California wing of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) has now sent a letter to Taylor and her attorney, stating that the editor and PopFront “will not in any way suppress their constitutionally protected speech”.

