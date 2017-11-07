Vids
#NoShaveNovember: 25 Male Celebrities That Look Sexy With Beards! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The month of November is known for it’s Thanksgiving holiday but it’s also known for the famous hashtag #NoShaveNovember, which usually invites a lot of men to not shave especially their faces.

While no shaving for a month can have it’s downsides, when it comes to these 25 male celebrities, we believer they look even sexier with beards!

Check out the video above to see which of your favorite heartthrobs made our Top 25 list.

25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards!

25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards!

25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards!

Playlist