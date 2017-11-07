NoShaveNovember: 25 Male Celebrities That Look Sexy With Beards! [VIDEO]

The month of November is known for it’s Thanksgiving holiday but it’s also known for the famous hashtag #NoShaveNovember, which usually invites a lot of men to not shave especially their faces.
While no shaving for a month can have it’s downsides, when it comes to these 25 male celebrities, we believer they look even sexier with beards!
Check out the video above to see which of your favorite heartthrobs made our Top 25 list.
25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards! [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
25 Male Celebrities That Look Even Sexier With Beards! [PHOTOS]
1. Joe JonasSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Zayn MalikSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Jason MomoaSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Chris HemsworthSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Theo JamesSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Jamie DornanSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Tom HardySource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Kit HaringtoSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Jake GyllenhaalSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Chris PrattSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Ryan ReynoldsSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Chris PineSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Johnny DeppSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Matthew McConaugheySource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Zac EfronSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Ryan GoslingSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Brad PittSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Henry CavillSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Charlie HunnamSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Richard MaddenSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Hugh JackmanSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Joe ManganielloSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Jon HammSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours