Tree Star Contest

Do you have a nice voice? Can you make a classic christmas song your own? Do you want to perform at The Shops at Perry Crossing’s Tree Lighting?

Well for your chance to perform on stage live at The Shops at Perry Crossing’s Tree Lighting, upload a 60 second or less video of yourself singing your own rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

You must tag the video with the Radio Now’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook name @RadioNOW1009 and include the hashtag #JoeandAlex for a chance to be awarded the opportunity to perform at the Shops at Perry Crossing Annual Tree Lighting on November 18, 2017.

Plus, if you win, not only will you perform live at the Tree Lighting, you will also win $150 for BRU Burger Bar, H&M, & AMC Theatres!

So don’t waste time, get started now!

