The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Martin Luther King Jr. Was Supposedly Into Orgies?!

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

A newly declassified FBI file on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. claims the civil rights leader had a possible lovechild, and once had sex with folk singer Joan Baez. The report was included in the latest document dump of files related to the John F. Kennedy assassination says that “a responsible Los Angeles individual” informed an agent that King had an affair with the wife of a prominent black dentist and may have fathered a baby girl. The person also accused MLK of having affairs with three other women including Baez. The report also claims that King liked orgies and they even took place at workshops where he was training ministers in urban leadership.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 6 days ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 9 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Playlist