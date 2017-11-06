Martin Luther King Jr. Was Supposedly Into Orgies?!

A newly declassified FBI file on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. claims the civil rights leader had a possible lovechild, and once had sex with folk singer Joan Baez. The report was included in the latest document dump of files related to the John F. Kennedy assassination says that “a responsible Los Angeles individual” informed an agent that King had an affair with the wife of a prominent black dentist and may have fathered a baby girl. The person also accused MLK of having affairs with three other women including Baez. The report also claims that King liked orgies and they even took place at workshops where he was training ministers in urban leadership.

