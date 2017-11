Eight employees who work on or used to work on “House of Cards” are accusing Kevin Spacey of creating a toxic work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. All 8 current or former employees spoke out anonymously for fear of revenge. They all alleged that Spacey displayed “predatory” behavior on set by touching employees without consent and making lewd comments towards staffers who were usually young men.

