Channing Tatum’s Dad Learned About His Son’s Past As A Stripper By Watching ‘Ellen’

What a way to learn about your kid's former life

radionowindy Staff
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Before he actually became a successful actor–and acted as a stripper in a huge box office film–Channing Tatum never revealed to his father that he used to work as a stripper in real life. Taking the spot as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the actor told his guest Ellen DeGeneres that his dad Glenn only found out about his revealing past from watching her show. He’s referring to the first time Tatum ever visited the talk show in 2010, in which the star gave Ellen a lapdance in celebration of his role in “Magic Mike.”

Ellen recalled the experience saying during her interview, “The first time you were on the show, you showed me the flexibility of your spine.” That’s when Channing disclosed that fateful interview was the one that revealed his secret past to his father. “That was my very first time on your show, and I gotta let you know that that was the first time my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time.”

 

Ellen asked Tatum how his father took the news, to which he replied with a laugh, “Not well — I mean really, really not well.” I mean, can you blame him? At least he found out after his son was a stripper and has made it as a very successful actor, that had to ease the pain a little. Channing didn’t go into too much detail about how his father felt about his previous career.

A word to the wise, if you don’t want your parents finding out about certain things you’ve hidden throughout your life, maybe don’t talk about it on one of the biggest talk shows in the world.

