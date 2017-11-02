Top Feature
Rita Ora Brings The Sexy To Radio Now’s Freaky Tiki Halloween Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Were you at Tiki Bob’s with us for our Freaky Tiki Halloween party?

If you weren’t there you missed a good one, because the wall was packed with the scariest and sexiest costumes, plus Rita Ora performed, not to mention we the ultimate costume contests for scariest and sexiest costumes!

However, don’t take my word for it, check out what you missed, in the video above!

Rita Ora's Exclusive Meet & Greet At Freaky Tiki's [PHOTOS]

