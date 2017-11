Disney officially introduced the full cast for its upcoming full action “Lion King.” Beyoncé has been confirmed as Nala, who is Simba’s childhood friend and later love interest. Donald Glover is playing Simba, James Earl Jones will play Mufasa, Seth Rogen will play Pumba and Billy Eichner will play Timone. The film opens July 19, 2019.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: