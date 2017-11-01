RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Called Sofia Vergara A “B****”

The Joe and Alex Show
Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Teresa Giudice, called out Sofia Vergara, claiming the “Modern Family” star acted like a ‘b***h’ when they took a photo together. The Bravo star said she and Sofia both made an appearance on “Extra” last week, when Teresa’s publicists asked her to take a photo with the Colombian actress. She said that she can’t stand Sofia now, because she says the actress was less than friendly. Teresa said, ‘We were in the green room and I hate to say it because I’m Italian and she’s Colombian. She’s has an accent, more of an accent than me.’ ‘You think she would be nice, you know she’s an immigrant. No but I’m just saying, she should be nice.’ Teresa said Sofia then stepped in front of her when the photo was taken. She said, ‘And I didn’t even do anything, I swear that’s what she did. I was so mad at myself because I wanted to say: ‘B***h I didn’t want to take a picture with you.’ Teresa says her make-up artist then heard Sofia then turned to her publicist and ask, “Why did you make me take that picture with that woman?”

