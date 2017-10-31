Kevin Spacey’s Dad Allegedly Raped Kevin’s Brother

Kevin Spacey was brought up by a Nazi father who raped his brother and brutalized his family so badly that they called him “The Creature”…. that’s according to the actor’s older brother. Spacey’s older brother Randall Fowler says he was sexually abused by their father for years and that his mother knew of the abuse. Fowler described his brother as an “empty vessel who had never had a real relationship with anyone other than his mother. But he added that “neither of us had a chance growing up with two such damaged parents.”

