Halloween ’17: These Fans Nailed Their Favorite Celebrity-Inspired Looks

Halloween ’17 is approaching and so far, social media is having a ton of fun with it. From babies dressed as elderly people to cute animals in even cuter costumes, it seems everyone who’s anyone is in the spooky holiday spirit this year.
Of course, it’s totally cool to keep it chill in a basic bunny costume (per say). But, shout out to the ladies and gents who go all out. Below a select few fans slayed their favorite celebrity looks. Get a load of all the Rihanna, Cardi , Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj look alikes on the flip and tell us whose fans did it best.
Beyoncé
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours