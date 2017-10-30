Halloween ’17: These Fans Nailed Their Favorite Celebrity-Inspired Looks

Halloween ’17 is approaching and so far, social media is having a ton of fun with it. From babies dressed as elderly people to cute animals in even cuter costumes, it seems everyone who’s anyone is in the spooky holiday spirit this year.

Of course, it’s totally cool to keep it chill in a basic bunny costume (per say). But, shout out to the ladies and gents who go all out. Below a select few fans slayed their favorite celebrity looks. Get a load of all the Rihanna, Cardi , Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj look alikes on the flip and tell us whose fans did it best.

Beyoncé

Bodied. #BlackBarBEY A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Mood. #halloween2017 #hallowqween #twinsies @beyonce Photo credit: @lcsmarch A post shared by Andrew Khoury اندرو خوري (@khourslight) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

💛🐝👑 #tsrhalloweenwars #beyonce #tsrhalloweencostumes #tsr A post shared by Dominique Dulce (@morenita_dulcee) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

