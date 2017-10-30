Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Halloween ’17: These Fans Nailed Their Favorite Celebrity-Inspired Looks

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Rihanna, beyonce, Nicki Minaj, cardi b mash up

Source: Getty / Getty

Halloween ’17 is approaching and so far, social media is having a ton of fun with it. From babies dressed as elderly people to cute animals in even cuter costumes, it seems everyone who’s anyone is in the spooky holiday spirit this year.

Of course, it’s totally cool to keep it chill in a basic bunny costume (per say). But, shout out to the ladies and gents who go all out. Below a select few fans slayed their favorite celebrity looks. Get a load of all the Rihanna, Cardi , Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj look alikes on the flip and tell us whose fans did it best.

Beyoncé

Bodied. #BlackBarBEY

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Mood. #halloween2017 #hallowqween #twinsies @beyonce Photo credit: @lcsmarch

A post shared by Andrew Khoury اندرو خوري (@khourslight) on

💛🐝👑 #tsrhalloweenwars #beyonce #tsrhalloweencostumes #tsr

A post shared by Dominique Dulce (@morenita_dulcee) on

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 9 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 12 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist