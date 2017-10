Liam Payne from One Direction was living with his girlfriend, Cheryl, in LA last year while she was pregnant with their son Bear when they were haunted by a ghost. Liam said that it made Cheryl too scared to sleep in their bed. They began to feel a presence haunting the house, with lights flickering on and off in the middle of the night. Liam said they ended up sleeping in their theatre room.

