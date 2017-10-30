WATCH: Josh Sundquist who goes viral every year for his one legged costumes is going as Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh” this Halloween

Josh Sundquist goes viral every year for his one legged costumes. Josh lost his left to childhood cancer and has went on to become a paralympian, motivational speaker, comedian and Halloween enthusiast. In past years he’s dressed up as the Christmas story lamp, foosball player, flamingo, Ihop sign, the candle from beauty and the beast, DQ blizzard, fidget spinner and this year tigger from winnie the pooh. His leg is Tiggers spring loaded tail!

