The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

WATCH: Josh Sundquist who goes viral every year for his one legged costumes is going as Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh” this Halloween

joepesh
Leave a comment

Josh Sundquist goes viral every year for his one legged costumes. Josh lost his left to childhood cancer and has went on to become a paralympian, motivational speaker, comedian and Halloween enthusiast. In past years he’s dressed up as the Christmas story lamp, foosball player, flamingo, Ihop sign, the candle from beauty and the beast,  DQ blizzard, fidget spinner and this year tigger from winnie the pooh. His leg is Tiggers spring loaded tail!   

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio 
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

 

 

alex , dummyoftheday , joe , joeandalexshow , morning , podcast , show , thejoeandalexshow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 9 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 12 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist