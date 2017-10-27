The Garbage
“Veronica Mars” Is Likely Coming Back To TV!

Kristen Bell says “Veronica Mars” will most likely be coming back to the small screen. During a Facebook live chat, “Mars” costar Ryan Hansen was asked about the show’s future and decided to call Kristen. She said, “We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.” Kristen said, “Creator Rob Thomas and I email about it every couple of months or so, and personally I think, and I think Rob probably agrees, is that (a) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, and She also said that it would most likely be a miniseries, so that it didn’t overlap with her full-time gig with the NBC comedy, “The Good Place.”

