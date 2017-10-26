Wait WHAT?! Dolly Parton’s Mom Had To Sew Her Toes Back On!

The Joe and Alex Show
Dolly Parton nearly lost her toes a long time ago. The country music legend told Dr. Mehmet Oz:  “I had jumped across the fence onto a broken mason jar and cut three of my toes, just my little toes on my right foot, almost off, and they were just kind of hanging there.” She was 6 or 7 years old at the time and said her “momma” came to the rescue with some household items, while her dad and brothers held her down.
She said: “She used cornmeal to absorb the blood. They put kerosene on it for antiseptic and momma took her sewing needles … and she literally had to sew my toes back on.” And they’ve worked fine ever since!

