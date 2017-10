Anyone that knows me knows that I hate scary stuff. I don’t even like to watch scary movies because they’ll give me nightmares for the rest of my life. I had to try and be brave long enough to make it through the haunted house Fright Manor. How did I do? Did I cry? Did I scream? Did I pee myself? Did I do all of the above? See for yourself!

