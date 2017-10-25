Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The Best In The Midst Of Her Divorce

"We truly wish you the best, and we hope you get through this," Loni Love said empathetically.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


After news broke on Thursday that Tamar Braxton was divorcing her husband of eight years, the singer’s former co-hosts on ‘The Real’ expressed their condolences.

“Tamar, I know we’ve been through a lot on this show, and I understand that, but, you know what, we truly wish you the best, and we hope you get through this,” Loni Love said empathetically.

Jeannie Mai, who also recently announced her divorce, showed sympathy for the split. “When I heard this news, my heart really broke, because I can only imagine what you guys are going through,” Mai told the audience.

Tamar’s controversial exit from ‘The Real’ back in 2016 left her relationships with her fellow co-stars strained. But it’s good to see the crew put their past differences aside during such a crucial moment in Tay’s life.

You can watch the full moment below:

RELATED LINKS

‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband

Tamar Braxton To T.D. Jakes: ‘God Removed Me From ‘The Real’ To Protect Me’

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s Keys To Balancing Mommyhood and Career

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist