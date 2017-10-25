Nicki Minaj Will NOT Testify in Brother’s Child Rape Case

Nicki Minaj will not take the stand in her brother’s child rape trial .
Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ … she won’t be involved in any way.
Minaj never planned to take the stand to testify that the alleged victim’s mom tried to extort her for millions.
We reached out to Jelani’s attorney who told us, “I have no idea, we’ll see.”
