Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Will NOT Testify in Brother’s Child Rape Case

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Nicki Minaj will not take the stand in her brother’s child rape trial .

Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ … she won’t be involved in any way.

Minaj never planned to take the stand to testify that the alleged victim’s mom tried to extort her for millions.

We reached out to Jelani’s attorney who told us, “I have no idea, we’ll see.”

 

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

14 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 weeks ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 9 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist