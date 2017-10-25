Chris Brown Shoots His Shot With J Lo 

Jennifer Lopaz still has it to the point she became Chris Brown’s Love interest. JLo is is a happy relationship with former NBA star Alex Rodriguez, but that didn’t stop Chris Brown from trying to see what’s popping on Jenny’s Block.

In a recent interview, Breezy could not help himself from getting googly eyed about JLO’s beauty, especially after running into at the Tidel X benefit concert.

He Stated:

“I’m just letting her know — hey, look, I might have just stiffened up a little bit back at the little show because it was a lot of people back there, and I was nervous,” “My palms were sweaty. I said, ‘Hi.’ But, I like you and I want you,” he said laughing.

No need to ask CB who his #WCW would be. Check out the full interview below:



Source: Vibe.com

