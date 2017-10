Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez recently spent time together at her house with friends, but she’s still with The Weeknd. The get-together at her house was not a secret and they had mutual friends there too. The Weeknd was fully aware of it. The only reason he wasn’t there is because he’s on tour. Justin was at Selena’s house with their friends until midnight and there was nothing romantic about it. Sources say they are just friends.

