Kid Rock NOT Running For Senate; Calls NY Times “A Little Bit Gay”

Kid Rock isn’t really running for office. He broke the news in an interview yesterday.
He said, “no, I’m not running for senate, are you blanking kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out?” He said that the whole thing was just a publicity stunt for his new album, “Sweet Summer Sugar.” Rock said that his fake campaign was “the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done, and I got to see every body’s true colors.” The singer also said that he won’t be doing more interviews due to his distrust of the press — especially the “left-wing media,” including the New York Times, which he called “a little bit gay.”

