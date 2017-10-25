Video of 21 Savage Flying Plane By Himself With Amber Rose

Photo by

Video of 21 Savage Flying Plane By Himself With Amber Rose

21 Savage In Concert - Atlanta Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


21 Savage Takes First Solo Flight With Girlfriend Amber Rose

MIAMI, FL – 21 Savage has apparently been taking flying lessons for the past several months with dreams of piloting his own private plane one day. But first, he has to obtain his pilot’s license.

In a new video uploaded to Savage’s Instagram account on Monday (October 23), the Issarapper can be seen sitting in the cockpit alongside an instructor as he lands his first flight on his own.

The caption reads simply, “First Flight.”


Playlist