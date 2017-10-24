Here’s The Real Tea On Janet Jackson Joining JT At The Super Bowl

While many people are excited Justin Timberlake will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, there were a lot of people upset. They think it’s unfair for Justin to perform while Janet Jackson allegedly remains banned after their 2004 wardrobe malfunction. Fans weren’t happy about the double standard, but a spokesperson for the NFL said Janet isn’t banned. Justin says the “wardrobe malfunction” incident did come up during conversations and said, “that won’t happen”.— Justin Timberlake won’t be having Janet Jackson with him for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. A source said that Janet isn’t planning on performing at the Super Bowl and another source said that she has conflicts due to her tour scheduling.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: