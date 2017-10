Katy Perry crashed a wedding reception at a Four Seasons Hotel she was staying at in St. Louis over the weekend. Katy asked the newly wed couple if it was all right she crashed the wedding and of course, they said yes. Katy and about 30 or 40 of her crew members hung out for about 15 minutes. She danced for most of the time before performing in St. Louis the next day.

