LISTEN: Honk For Haunted Hook Up With Necropolis

This morning The Joe And Alex Show gave away a pair of tickets to Necropolis and passes to Freaky Tiki Hosted By Rita Ora Halloween Night at Tiki Bob’s. All you had to do is get into the left turn lane, wait for the light to turn green and when it did not move. If you got 5 honks or more from people behind you then you won. Today our winner had a cop car directly behind her!

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: