Dr. Phil Ran Over A Skateboarder With His Mercedes

Dr. Phil ran into a skateboarder in a crosswalk. Dr. Phil was driving out of a parking lot near Universal Studios Friday when he impatiently attempted to pass a van. When he went around it, he struck the young man who was riding a skateboard in the crosswalk. Dr. Phil got out of his Mercedes to check on the guy. Cops say the skateboarder recognized Dr. Phil and told him he was fine, so they shook hands and Phil drove away. Later, the skateboarder was threatening a lawsuit. His name is Terrence Bembury and he posted that Dr. Phil “never got out of the car, checked to see if I was injured, and didn’t even ask for my name.”  Police disputed that and said that Bembury told them that he told Dr. Phil he was fine, and only later said he wasn’t.

