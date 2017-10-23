Sam Smith Says He Feels Like He’s A Man And A Woman

Sam Smith doesn’t “feel” like a cisgender man. In an interview, Sam revealed that he loves heels and raids an Australian drag shop called House of Priscila whenever he’s in Sydney. He said, “Oh my god, I just buy everything, heels, dresses. We have a great time.” He said, “I would wear full make up every day at school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for two and a half years.” Then, when asked if he feels like a cisgender man, Smith said, “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers. I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

