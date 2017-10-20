Magician David Blaine Accused Of Rape From London Model

Police in London are investigating magician David Blaine, after a model accused him of raping her in London. Police have also asked Blaine to come to Britain to be interviewed. Natasha Prince claims Blaine raped her at a private home in the summer of 2004, just months after her 21st birthday. Police say the allegation was initially reported in November of last year. Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied all of the allegations. He said, “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

