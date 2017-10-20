The Joe and Alex Show
Nicki Minaj Is About To Spill Some Tea At Her Brother’s Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj will take the stand during her brother’s child rape trial and is expected to tell jurors the mother of the alleged victim attempted to extort her for millions. Nicki’s brother is accused of raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter in 2015.  During opening arguments yesterday, her brother’s defense attorney told jurors his client’s then-wife forced her children to lie to authorities to try and get $25 million out of Nicki. His ex-wife apparently told Nicki, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.” The attorney even went on to say the ex-wife even had a plan to get Nicki’s brother to marry her only for the opportunity to extort Nicki.

