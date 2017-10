“Fashion Police” is coming to an end. E! announced that the last episode of the show which was created by the late Joan Rivers in 1995 will air on November 27th.

Melissa Rivers, who took over the show after her mom died in 2014 will be joined by her cohosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho for “Fashion Police: The Farewell” to look back at the most memorable moments.

