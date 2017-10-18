Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Still Gorgeous 20 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It’s been 20 years since the classic horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer”hit theaters, but it seems as though the film’s star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, has stopped aging since then.

 

 

The queen of the 90’s slasher era isn’t in the spotlight as much these days, but whenever we do get a glimpse of her girl-next-door face and curvaceous body, we can tell that life is still treating her well.

 

Monday blues… #popofcolor

A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on

 

Check out these pics of J. Love Hewitt looking gorg throughout the years.

 

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

23 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 6 days ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 7 days ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 3 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 3 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 6 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 7 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 8 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 8 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 9 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 9 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 11 months ago
11.16.16
Playlist