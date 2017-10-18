The Joe and Alex Show
The Joe And Alex Show

Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted At 16

Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a director, when she was just 16 years old. She said, “I feel true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16-years-old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment. I wish I could tell you that that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly, it wasn’t.” Reese did not name the director. She also said that she’s had “multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault” over the years, and she doesn’t speak about them often.

